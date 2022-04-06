Close sticky video

Edmonton concert news: Backstreet Boys attack Rogers Place Aug 26

all the people! Backstreet’s Back, Okay! It’s true, the Backstreet Boys are bouncing at Rogers Place on August 26, so you better start stretching those ligaments.

The Summer Friday Night concert comes in a wave of newly-announced dates for BSB, including a European leg of their DNA World Tour, which has been running since 2019 when they played Calgary and Edmonton.

Since the group’s founding 29 years ago in Orlando, Florida, the song-and-slick-dance quintet has sold over 100 million records worldwide with 10 albums, 1999’s Millennium and …


