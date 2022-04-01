Edmonton man charged with child sex abuse

A man who worked as an Edmonton teacher has been charged with creating and possessing child pornography.

Bryce Hughes, 28, was arrested in late February after a teacher at the St. Albert RCMP filed a complaint of sexual abuse of a minor.

He has also been charged with sexual assault, consenting to or arranging a sexual offense against a child, and providing sexually explicit material to a child.

The RCMP told CTV News Edmonton that the alleged crimes took place between 2018 and 2021. He believes there may be other victims and encouraged anyone to contact the police or crime stoppers.

Hughes was released under the terms and given a court date of April 25.

St. Albert Public Schools became aware of the allegations in mid-February,…