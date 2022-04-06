Edmonton Oilers 2-1 win over 3 Takeaway Sharks

For the first time in four months, the Edmonton Oilers are waking up to second place in the Pacific Division, followed by beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 In overtime at the SAP Center on Tuesday (April 5).

With this win, the Oilers left the Los Angeles Kings to hold the sole second place, the highest in the division standings since then. December 6, 2021, Edmonton have 87 points, one more than the Kings.

Mike Smith made 31 saves in the winning effort for the Oilers, who rallied from a 1–0 deficit in the third period. Conor McDavid scored to win the game in overtime after Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored with just over eight minutes in regulation to tie the game.

The rising Oilers have now won five straight games and are leading 11-2-1 since March 8. Here are three takeaways…