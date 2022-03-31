Edmonton Oilers beat LA Kings in shootout – Edmonton

The Edmonton Oilers won their eighth straight home game on Wednesday night with a 4-3 shootout win over the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Place.

The Oilers move to second place in the NHL’s Pacific Division, one point behind the Kings.

“I think both teams clearly knew what was at stake,” Oilers forward Leon Dreitel said after the game. “It was a tight game back and forth. We had two innings where we slept a little there and let them back into it; that’s something we clearly need to clear up. But other than that, it’s a very Solid game I thought and was definitely happy that we got the extra points.”

Kings scored on their first shot when Arthur Kaliyev…