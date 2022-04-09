Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane fined for kneeling

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane has been fined $5,000 by the NHL for taking a knee, the maximum permissible under the CBA.

The incident happened at the start of the second period on Thursday night against the LA Kings. At the 4:23 mark, Kane took a healthy run on Kings’ guard Sean Durjee, cutting him off his knee.

Evander Kane takes a healthy run on Sean Durzy and is called to take a knee pic.twitter.com/NTGTToy3H0 — Zach Lang (@zjlaing) 8 April 2022

Kane was given a two-minute fine for taking a knee in the play. He had a solid night for the Oilers once again firing three shots on goal and adding a second assist on Ivan Bouchard’s game-winning goal.

He has scored 16 goals and 29 points for the Oilers in 33 games this year. The…