Edmonton Oilers take 9th straight win at Rogers Place – Edmonton

The Edmonton Oilers set a team record with their ninth straight home win due to a 6-5 overtime decision over the St. Louis Blues on Friday night at Rogers Place.

“To their credit,” Oilers captain Conor McDavid said of the Blues after the game. “I thought they did a good job of accommodating us and making it difficult; And they are back in the game. But eventually, we stayed there and got two points. And it sounds ludicrous, but that’s what really matters at the end of the day. ,

The Oilers had a 4-1 lead after an action-packed, turnover-filled first period. Zach Hyman started it off with a goal of just 1:50 in the game. Pavel Bukhnevich …