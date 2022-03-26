Edmonton Oilers vs San Jose Sharks

This is how you do it, baby! Final Score: 5-2 Oilers

The last time the Oilers and Sharks matched, the boys ran the show from start to finish and basically ran into a 3-0 shutout. It was the kind of road game you were aiming for and because the win was so one-sided, I was hoping the Sharks would pay the favor on their first visit to Rogers Place in what feels like forever. Even though San Jose has been mediocre for most of the season, they’ve been playing some decent hockey of late – the Sharks were 4-4-2 in their last 10 games – and that meant it was going to be a win. Make a faint effort to achieve what they really need right now. And as expected, the Oilers were undoubtedly the better team in the first period, generating quality scoring…