Eduardo “Vado” de Pedro talks about the tension between La Campora and Albertismo, and blames the media

amidst internal tension in front of everyone, home Minister, Eduardo “Vado” de Pedro, Tried to reduce the differences that arose in the alliance after the approval of According to the International Monetary Fund. “I see it as a discussion within a political front that probably had A different look at how to solve the abandoned problem [Mauricio] Macree”, said.

In C5N’s announcements, La Campora’s national official and reference acknowledged that an internal discussion had taken place. “We had different perspectives,” he insisted. However, he tried to relativeize the impact on Casa Rosada and, instead, targeted the media. “There is a desire in some media to focus on how the problem is solved, Feather…