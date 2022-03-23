The Ministry of Education has approved the start of the school day for the holy month of Ramadan for this year 1443 AH, in all public and private schools in the regions and governorates of Saudi Arabia, within the third semester of the current academic year.
The Ministry of Education set the start of the school day from nine to ten in the morning, according to the system…
“Education” depends on the study dates during Ramadan
By
Posted on
The Ministry of Education has approved the start of the school day for the holy month of Ramadan for this year 1443 AH, in all public and private schools in the regions and governorates of Saudi Arabia, within the third semester of the current academic year.