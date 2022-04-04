Edward Still “welcomes” the performance of RSC Anderlecht

Sometimes there is only one thing to do: recognize that the opponent was stronger.

The Sporting Charleroi coach made it no secret after the loss at Anderlecht: He had some solutions for his zebras. “It’s hard to digest and accept. Anderlecht was excellent from the start. For 25 minutes, I don’t even want to say that our pressure was bad but it was thwarted by RSCA”, admits. edward stillwho repeatedly emphasized the “qualities of two attackers” from Anderlecht.

Despite this dominance, Anderlecht did not find fault … until a personal error by Hervé Kofi. “It’s a shame but it’s part of the game. The positive is that our third quarter of an hour was a lot more serious. Then we came back very well and the first quarter of the second half was excellent,” Stills says . “We felt a little tense in the stadium. But…