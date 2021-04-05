Effectiveness Home Remedies: Effective Home Remedies, with whose help you can stay at home and maintain your beauty – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Due to increasing pollution, unhealthy food and stress, the problem of wrinkles starts on the skin from an early age. In such a situation, we also use many expensive and expensive beauty products, but sometimes we get to see its side effects on the skin. Therefore, it is necessary to give proper treatment to the skin. In such a way, know about some home remedies whose help you can maintain your beauty by staying at home…

Use of aloe vera gel

You can use aloe vera gel to remove wrinkles. Aloe vera is very beneficial for the skin. The white part of the egg contains vitamin E, which makes the skin tight. For this, take 2 tsp aloe vera gel and one egg white part and mix it well. After this, apply this pack on your face and leave it to dry for 15-20 minutes. After the pack dries, wash the face with lukewarm water.

Curd and Turmeric

In addition to lactic acid, curd contains zinc and many minerals, which are very healthy for your skin. All these together relieve many problems like Pimple and Wrinkles. Mix 1 teaspoon of curd and 1 pinch turmeric and apply it on the face for 10 minutes. Then clean the face with cold water. Apply the pack at least 2 times a week. Wrinkles will be removed from this beauty pack. Along with this, you will get rid of wrinkles on the skin.

Lemon and honey mixer

Vitamin C present in lemons helps to increase your collagen again. Wrinkles and fine lines are kept away from vitamin C. Mix lemon juice and honey in equal quantity. Now apply this mixture on your face. After applying the mixture let it dry for 10 minutes. Then wash face with clean water. You must apply this mixture twice a week on your face.

Avocado is helpful

Avocado is very helpful for your hair as well as skin. Mash avocado pulp well and apply it on face and neck before bathing. Then after 20-30 minutes, clean it with lukewarm water. Apply this paste twice a week. It also removes wrinkles and maintains the shine of the skin.

Honey and banana

Mash the ripe bananas thoroughly and add a little honey to it. Wash this pack with water after applying it on the face for 30 minutes. This will remove the wrinkles and fine lines present on the face and make the skin look younger.