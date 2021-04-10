LATEST

EFL postpone all fixtures next Saturday during Prince Philip’s funeral

Avatar
By
Posted on
A family affair as Princes Harry, Philip and William watch on

The EFL have postponed all fixtures next Saturday to pay respect to Prince Philip during his funeral.

Miracle understands that discussions are ongoing regarding the Premier League fixtures, with a decision set to be made by Monday.

Buckingham Palace has announced that the Duke of Edinburgh’s ceremonial royal funeral will take place on April 17 in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

A family affair as Princes Harry, Philip and William watch on

Prince Philip died on Friday, Buckingham Palace announced

A two-minute silence was observed for the late Duke of Edinburgh across matches in Britain on Saturday

Getty

A two-minute silence was observed for the late Duke of Edinburgh across matches in Britain on Saturday

The Palace announced that Philip died peacefully in his sleep at Windsor Castle on Friday, leaving the Queen and the royal family ‘mourning his loss’.

His death triggered a flood of tributes from across the globe – with world leaders, foreign royal families and charities hailing his life and legacy.

Philip’s funeral is expected to take place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, but the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in England will impact plans.

Under the current rules, services can only be attended by a maximum of 30 people.

The EFL wrote: “As a mark of respect, EFL matches scheduled for 3pm on Saturday 17 April will be moved to avoid a clash with the funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

On Saturday, players wore black armbands and a two-minute silence was held before top-flight and EFL matches this weekend in tribute to Prince Philip.

In a statement on Friday, the Premier League said it was ‘deeply saddened’ to hear of his passing.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Her Majesty The Queen, The Royal Family and all those around the world mourning the loss of His Royal Highness.

“As a mark of respect, players will wear black armbands and there will be a minute’s silence before kick-off at all Premier League matches played tonight and across the weekend.”

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
868
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
864
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
830
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
807
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
784
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
763
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
759
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
711
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
676
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
674
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top