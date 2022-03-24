Egg-cellent energy initiative at busy Denbighshire farm

A giant solar array on the roofs of a Denbighshire egg farm is keeping 30,000 chickens happy and driving up energy prices.

Bruce and Katrin Jones make a major investment on the venture in Brich Yar Alarch, near Clawdnewed, only to find that rapidly rising energy bills threaten the business.

The answer was further investment in 284 solar PV panels installed by Vale of Clyde green energy experts Hafod Renewables to keep their chickens at an ideal 20C, even when winter temperatures are about 1,000 feet above the farm at the edge of the Mynydd Hiraethog goes below zero. David Jones, left of Hafod Renewables, with Bruce and Katrin Jones at Brich Yar Alarch. Pictured: Steve Rollins. David Jones, Hafod’s managing director, said: “We are accustomed to doing work of this size but …

Read Full News