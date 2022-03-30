Egypt accuses Senegal of racism, violence in World Cup qualifiers world cup news

The Egyptian Football Association says the team was subjected to racism following offensive banners, while fans also threw bottles and stones during the warm-up process.

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has filed an official complaint against Senegal, saying its national team was subjected to racism and bullying as it prepared to play in the World Cup playoffs.

in a statement on Instagram on TuesdayThe EFA said its team was “subject to racism after offensive banners appeared in stadium stands directed at players, particularly team captain Mohamed Salah.”

It said the fans terrorized the players by throwing bottles and stones at them during the practice session of the game.

“Egyptian team buses were attacked, as a result of which their windows were broken …