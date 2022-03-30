Egypt condemns Senegal after Qatar 2022 World Cup exit: I know the reason

The Egyptian delegation condemned before the CAF and FIFA a series of violent acts that resulted in the defeat on penalties in Dakar.

Senegal was more subtle and won on penalties Egypt to qualify for Mundial Qatar 2022 In a match that featured dozens of lasers from local fans that were pointed at the faces of defeated players and, once the results were complete, the Egyptian authorities condemned “Casteism” a. added to Unfavorable climate in Dakar.

“The Egyptian team was subjected to racism after the appearance of the banners …