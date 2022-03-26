Egypt vs. Senegal – Football Match Report – March 25, 2022

Mohamed Salah outperformed his club mate Sadio Mane as Egypt beat Senegal 1-0 in the first leg of the World Cup playoffs on Friday to give Dakar a weak lead on Tuesday’s return.

Six weeks after Senegal beat Egypt on penalties to win their first Africa Cup of Nations title, the rematch between two Liverpool greats saw a rematch, with Salah scoring the only goal.

He hit an offside trap to go to the end of a ball at the top of Amr el Sulaya’s defence, hitting the bar before being bounced off a knee by Senegalese defender Saliu Sis and netted for a dream start four minutes later. I fell in

But despite the 75,000 crowd capacity at Cairo International Egypt was managed…