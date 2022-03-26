Egypt vs Senegal: Kick-off, TV channel, squad news and preview

Egypt will seek redemption when they face Senegal in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification third-round match on Friday.

With the eventual defeat of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to Senegal still fresh on his mind, Pharaoh will be desperate to avenge the defeat and also take control of the tie before heading to Dakar for a second leg of the clash on Tuesday.

Coach Carlos Queiroz, who has guided his native Portugal and Iran to World Cup finals in the past, is under pressure to ensure that Egypt beat the Lions of Teranga on aggregate and secure a second consecutive time.