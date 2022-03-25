Egypt vs Senegal LIVE: Cisse own goal gives Pharaohs advantage after first leg in World Cup playoff

Egypt and Senegal are rekindling their rivalry tonight as Liverpool stars Mo Salah and Sadio Mane look to make it to the World Cup.

But only one of the two Reds talismans will be on the plane for Qatar as the sides lock horns in a two-legged play-off.

Salah’s Pharaohs will be desperate not only to make it to the World Cup, but also to seek revenge on the Lions of Taranga after losing on penalties in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

to start: 7.30am GMT

7.30am GMT TV Channels / Live Streams: grindstone tv,

grindstone tv, Egypt XI: El Shenawi, Gerber, Abdelmonem, Hamdi, Fatouh, Hamdi Fathi, Elneni, El Solia, Salah, Mohammed, Trazeguet

El Shenawi, Gerber, Abdelmonem, Hamdi, Fatouh, Hamdi Fathi, Elneni, El Solia, Salah, Mohammed, Trazeguet Senegal XI: Mendy, Diallo, Koulibaly, Siss, B Sarr, Mendy, Coyte, Guye, I Sarr, Mane, Didhio

