March 25, 2022, 16:48 What New Information 35 Minutes Way Dawn Pass

come from Via Dis Photo, Getty Images Waitin we say dis photo, Gabaski denies Mane giving the lead to Sengle as I was saving a penalty

Egypt led Senegal 1-0.

E Happen, following Mo Salah, bounces off the penalty area after defending Senegal at some slow pace. However, Im effort hit Senegalese goalkeeper Saliu Sis’ de Bar-e bounced down and de back.

Senegal and Egypt have competed for the previous World Cup but none qualified for the D group stage for Russia.

Senegal de Chase is aiming to make Dia third for the World Cup, while Egypt de Chase is fourth for the Dia de Global showpiece, and second in a row for the first time.