LATEST

Egypt vs. Senegal live score, updates, highlights & lineups from 2022 World Cup qualifier playoff

Posted on
Egypt vs. Senegal live score, updates, highlights & lineups from 2022 World Cup qualifier playoff

Egypt earned a tight advantage after beating Senegal 1–0 in Cairo in the second leg of their World Cup qualifiers, thanks to Salio Sisé’s own goal.

The goal came minutes after Mohamed Salah was brilliantly found after being chipped through the ball and Liverpool fired on goal as Edouard Mendy saved it brilliantly to force it over the crossbar. However, the rebound hit Sisse and shot into the empty net to give Egypt the right start.

Similar to the AFCON final which was played in early February, both sides fought hard but the game offered few chances overall.

Senegal saw more of the ball and there were a few openings which were mostly made by star man Sadio Mane, but apart from a weak header from the Liverpool forward, Senegal never…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

657
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
547
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
481
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
457
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
437
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
423
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
414
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
400
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
397
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top