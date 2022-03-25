Egypt vs. Senegal live score, updates, highlights & lineups from 2022 World Cup qualifier playoff

Egypt earned a tight advantage after beating Senegal 1–0 in Cairo in the second leg of their World Cup qualifiers, thanks to Salio Sisé’s own goal.

The goal came minutes after Mohamed Salah was brilliantly found after being chipped through the ball and Liverpool fired on goal as Edouard Mendy saved it brilliantly to force it over the crossbar. However, the rebound hit Sisse and shot into the empty net to give Egypt the right start.

Similar to the AFCON final which was played in early February, both sides fought hard but the game offered few chances overall.

Senegal saw more of the ball and there were a few openings which were mostly made by star man Sadio Mane, but apart from a weak header from the Liverpool forward, Senegal never…