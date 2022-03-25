Egypt vs. Senegal live score, updates, highlights & lineups from 2022 World Cup qualifier playoff

Two of Africa’s best meet in the first leg of the African World Cup Qualifier playoff series as Liverpool teammates Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah once again face off in a high-stakes international performance.

In a replay of the African Cup of Nations final, Egypt faced Senegal nearly seven weeks later, when Mane saw his side lift the African title in a penalty of victory.

That game was a tense and nervous affair and should follow a similar pattern, given that the prize of playing at the world’s biggest sporting event is up for grabs.

Neither team has played since that final, and they will now face each other twice within a few days to decide who will win the gold ticket to Qatar. The first stage comes from Cairo, when Senegal travels to Egypt.