Egypt vs Senegal live stream: how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff online and on TV, team news

It is the resumption of last month’s African Cup of Nations final as Egypt faced Senegal in a two-legged playoff to reach the 2022 World Cup final, perhaps the best of five CAF Qatar qualifying ties. That means it is once again Mo Salah vs Sadio Mane for the massive international award. Only a star Liverpool front man will be able to make it to the World Cup in November. Make sure you know how to watch Egypt vs Senegal live stream from wherever you are.

Egypt vs Senegal Live Stream date: Friday 25 March 2022 to start: 7:30 PM GMT / 3:30 PM ET Venue: Cairo International Stadium Free Stream: grindstone tv , youtube Watch Anywhere: Try ExpressVPN US Stream: ESPN more

Team news is coming in and both Liverpool stars Mo Salah and Sadio Mane have left for their respective countries. Mustafa Mohammed and…