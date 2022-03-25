Egypt vs. Senegal odds, picks, prediction: 2022 FIFA World Cup Africa Qualifier best bets for Friday, March 25

This is the rematch of the Africa Cup of Nations final on Friday when Egypt host Senegal Africa in the first leg of their third round matchup in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying. it will also beat liverpool Egyptian teammate Mohamed Salah and Senegal’s Sadio Mane once again face each other. Senegal got the best of the Pharaohs in last month’s championship game, which prevailed 4-2 on penalty kicks. Both teams failed to score in 120 minutes, and they could hold onto Friday’s defensive play at the Cairo International Stadium in anticipation of a rematch next Tuesday in Dakar.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 PM ET in Cairo, Egypt. Kaiser Sportsbook lists Egypt as a +145 favorite (risk $100 to win $145) on 90 Minute Money…