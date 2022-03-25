Egypt vs Senegal: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news and h2h results

I Zipt and Senegal clash again tonight in the first leg of their high-profile World Cup play-off tie.

The sides met in the Africa Cup of Nations final in Cameroon less than two months ago, and it was Senegal that came out on top that day as they won on penalties after a goalless draw.

Their attention now turns to a two-legged contest for a World Cup spot in Qatar, with Egypt taking a home lead in the first leg. Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will once again be the most focused.

Know here everything about tonight’s first leg match…

Date, start time and location

Egypt vs Senegal is scheduled for kick-off tonight at 7:30 PM GMT, Friday March 25, 2022.

The Cairo International Stadium in Egypt will host the match.

Where to watch Egypt vs Senegal

TV Channel:…