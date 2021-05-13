ENTERTAINMENT

Eid-al-fitr Recipe: If you are a vegetarian, make Paneer Ghee Roast

Avatar

On the occasion of Eid, we make all sevaiyan but if you are vegetarian then today we have brought something for you that you can make without meat. Today we have brought Paneer Ghee Roast for you, let’s see what is its recipe –

material-
-1 tbsp ghee
-1 tsp black pepper
-1 tsp cumin seeds
-1 tsp fennel seeds
-1 inch long piece of lentil sugar
-½ tsp fenugreek seeds
-1 tbsp coriander
-3-4 Kashmiri Red Chillies
-5-6 garlic cloves
– 1 inch piece of ginger chopped
-4 cup Tamarind Anal
-2 sprig curry leaves
-8 tsp turmeric

Method of preparation of Paneer Ghee Roast-
First heat the ghee in a pan, add all the whole spices and fry them on low heat for 2 minutes. After this, add Kashmiri red chillies, garlic cloves, ginger and sauce to the pan and fry for 2-3 minutes. Now put this mixture in a blender with tamarind puree and make a smooth paste. You can add some water to it. Now to make Ghee Roast, first of all add chopped onion, curry leaves and fry it till the onion becomes light pink. After this, add turmeric, prepared spices, jaggery to the pan and stir continuously. Stir the spices continuously and add a glass of hot water to it. Now add salt to taste along with the paneer cubes. When the cheese mixes well with the spices, turn it off after 4 to 5 minutes and after cooking it.

Related Items:

Most Popular

84
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
60
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
41
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
28
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top