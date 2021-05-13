Eid-al-fitr Recipe: If you are a vegetarian, make Paneer Ghee Roast

On the occasion of Eid, we make all sevaiyan but if you are vegetarian then today we have brought something for you that you can make without meat. Today we have brought Paneer Ghee Roast for you, let’s see what is its recipe –

material-

-1 tbsp ghee

-1 tsp black pepper

-1 tsp cumin seeds

-1 tsp fennel seeds

-1 inch long piece of lentil sugar

-½ tsp fenugreek seeds

-1 tbsp coriander

-3-4 Kashmiri Red Chillies

-5-6 garlic cloves

– 1 inch piece of ginger chopped

-4 cup Tamarind Anal

-2 sprig curry leaves

-8 tsp turmeric



Method of preparation of Paneer Ghee Roast-

First heat the ghee in a pan, add all the whole spices and fry them on low heat for 2 minutes. After this, add Kashmiri red chillies, garlic cloves, ginger and sauce to the pan and fry for 2-3 minutes. Now put this mixture in a blender with tamarind puree and make a smooth paste. You can add some water to it. Now to make Ghee Roast, first of all add chopped onion, curry leaves and fry it till the onion becomes light pink. After this, add turmeric, prepared spices, jaggery to the pan and stir continuously. Stir the spices continuously and add a glass of hot water to it. Now add salt to taste along with the paneer cubes. When the cheese mixes well with the spices, turn it off after 4 to 5 minutes and after cooking it.