Eid Special Biryani: Learn how to make Tasty Biryani at home

Today we will teach you how to make Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani. It is a bit difficult to make, but when they are ready, it is fun at the party of Eid. Let us know what ingredients are required in it and what are its recipes –

material-
-1 kg of meat
-1 tbsp salt
-1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
– 1 tbsp red chilli paste
-1 tbsp green chilli paste (you can also add roasted onion to taste)
-1/2 tbsp cardamom powder
-3-4 cinnamon stick
-1 tbsp cumin seeds
-4 cloves
-Mace
-Custom Mint Leaf
-2 tbsp lemon juice
-250 gm curd
-4 tablespoons Ghee
-750g rice (half cooked)
-1 tsp saffron
– 1/2 cup water
-1/2 cup oil

Method-


To make Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani, after first cleaning the chicken, place it in a pan with salt, ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, green chilli paste, roasted onion, cardamom powder, cinnamon, cumin, cloves, mace, mint Mix well with the leaves and lemon juice. After this, add curd, ghee, half cooked rice, saffron, water and oil to it. Now cover the dough with the dough around the pan. Cook for about 25 minutes. Your Hyderabadi Biryani is ready. Serve using boiled eggs, carrots and cucumbers for garnishing.

