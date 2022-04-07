Eight Tigers on MLB Opening Day Roster

Hey remember that startup sports league called “Major League Baseball”? It’s back after a nearly 100-day long lockdown.

The 2022 MLB season begins 1:20 with the Chicago Cubs of the Milwaukee Brewers. Later that night, the defending World Series champion check notes Atlanta Braves?! that can not be right. They would raise their banner against the Cincinnati Reds (who now employ Jake Fraley).

A total of six former Tigers are on the opening day roster. They are:

Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

Jake Fraley, Cincinnati Reds

Kevin Gossman, Toronto Blue Jesse

Will Harris, Washington Nationals

Alex Lang, Detroit Tigers

DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies

Austin Nola, San Diego Padres

Bregman and the defending AL Champion Astros. Trying to finish…