Eight Tigers on MLB Opening Day Roster

Hey remember that startup sports league called “Major League Baseball”? It’s back after a nearly 100-day long lockdown.
The 2022 MLB season begins 1:20 with the Chicago Cubs of the Milwaukee Brewers. Later that night, the defending World Series champion check notes Atlanta Braves?! that can not be right. They would raise their banner against the Cincinnati Reds (who now employ Jake Fraley).
A total of six former Tigers are on the opening day roster. They are:
- Alex Bregman, Houston Astros
- Jake Fraley, Cincinnati Reds
- Kevin Gossman, Toronto Blue Jesse
- Will Harris, Washington Nationals
- Alex Lang, Detroit Tigers
- DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees
- Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies
- Austin Nola, San Diego Padres
Bregman and the defending AL Champion Astros. Trying to finish…
