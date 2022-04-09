Eight times Kate Middleton borrowed Queen Elizabeth II diamonds

Queen Elizabeth II acknowledged the work of various members of the royal family in a subtle way. One of these ways is thought to be shown through the loan of jewelry that the queen makes from her personal and extensive-vault to the female members of her family.

The Queen has lent Kate Middleton a number of important jewelry pieces over the past decade. The monarch’s granddaughter has become one of the biggest beneficiaries of the generosity of the Queen’s jewelry for both public and private events. From tiaras to earrings, necklaces, rings and brooches, Kate has been the patron (if only for one evening) of some of the most precious and powerful symbols of the monarchy.

The Queen has one of the world’s largest collections of personal jewelry, not including the crown…