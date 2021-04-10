Eijaz Khan Has Hilarious Reply When Paps Ask Him To Bring Pavitra Punia Along – Tech Kashif

There have been multiple reports doing the round that Bigg Boss 14 lovebirds Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are all set to get married by the end of this year. The two have become one of the most loved couples on Indian reality TV. Needless to say, Paparazzi is obsessed with clicking them together. So recently when Eijaz Khan was spotted without Pavitr, paps could not resist asking him about the actress. While Eijaz Khan was posing for the paps alone, photographers were heard asking him to bring Pavitra along. This got the actor blushing and smiling, he replied to the photographer, “Saath mein kaha? Main kya usko dubbing ke liye saath mein leke aaun (Should I bring her along for my dubbing)?”

Pavitra Punia recently spilled the beans on their wedding plans. The actress said that the day they decide to get hitched, she’ll first hand out the invitation card to the paparazzi. Until then she said let there be suspense.

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant mentioned that they do wish to get married but they first need to work hard and earn money. She also spoke about having kids and said ‘Kharche bahot hain, uske liye paise jodne hote hain (There are a lot of expenses and we need to save money). Let us work, earn and then we will think.”

