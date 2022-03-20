LATEST

Einhell TE-LD 60 review: a laser rangefinder that wants to do too much

The Einhell laser rangefinder sports the colors of the brand and is therefore adorned with red and black. For a model that is clearly not at the entry level, the finishes are a bit disappointing. The TE-LD 60 is protected by wide strips of soft plastic to absorb shocks in the event of a fall.

For a model that clearly does not align with the entry level, the finishes are quite disappointing. On the one hand, the plastics used do not seem particularly strong. On the other hand, the assembly reveals faults which disturb the precision of the measurements. Indeed, some faces display slight shifts that create a measurement bias. Bias which can be important as the distance increases.

The 2.25 inch screen of the German rangefinder displays in color. It is bright enough to remain readable in direct sunlight. However, its viewing angles are very poor and it is better to be in front, otherwise the contrast will weaken and the screen will become very difficult to decipher.

7 buttons are used to control the TE-L 60. They do not stick out much and the device is difficult to fly blind. It is also necessary to press the keys hard enough for the command to be taken into account. However, an audible signal confirms the entry.

The menus are very clear and easy to navigate. The different functions are presented within the same panel and all you have to do is press the “+” and “-” buttons to switch from one to the other. The activation of Bluetooth, the mute of the sound or the change of reference of measurement are done in the blink of an eye.

The Einhell TE-LD 60 works with 3 AAA batteries. A choice which finds its interest in particular if one relies on long phases of non-use. Periods during which it will be possible to remove the batteries. A rechargeable battery, for its part, would tend to be damaged in the event of a long period without recharging.

