Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona – Football Match Report – April 7, 2022

Barcelona played out a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday night.

The hosts quickly absorbed the pressure, hoping to hit Barca at the break, but were in danger after three minutes when Kevin Trapp dropped a shot from Ferran Torres onto the bar.

– Hunter: Dembele leads Barca revival by example

– ESPN+ audience guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

The trap was again on him to deny Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but the game was to swing towards the Bundesliga.

Sergio Busquets appeared to bring down Rafael Santos Borey in the field before the break, but referee Sarjan Jovanovic called out his initial penalty after a VAR review as the first half remained scoreless.

However, Eintracht kept going and got a reward of three minutes…