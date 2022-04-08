Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Barcelona – Football Match Report – April 8, 2022

Barcelona rallied for a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt in their Europa League quarterfinal first leg on Thursday night.

The hosts soaked up the pressure early on, hoping to hit Barca on the break, but were in danger after three minutes when Kevin Trapp tipped Ferran Torres’ shot over the bar.

Trapp was at it again to deny Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but the game was to swing the Bundesliga side’s way.

Sergio Busquets appeared to bring down Rafael Santos Borre in the area before the break, but referee Srdjan Jovanovic overturned his initial penalty call out after a VAR review as the first half ended scoreless.

Eintracht kept going, though, and were rewarded three minutes…