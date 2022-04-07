Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona Results & Highlights: Ferran Torres equalizes after Anger Knauf’s opener

Ferran Torres equalized as Barcelona drew 1-1 against spirited Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-finals.

Frankfurt, backed by an enthusiastic crowd, was not afraid to take on Barcelona and the German side took the lead just after half-time as Ansar Knauf scored with a brilliant hit effort from the edge of the penalty area.

Barca struggled to make several openings, but they improved significantly after the introduction of substitutes for Ousmane Dembele and Frankie de Jong.

Dembele and de Jong were both involved in a complicated move as the Catalan equalized in the 65th minute, with Torres applying the finishing touches.