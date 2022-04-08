Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Barcelona: Ferran Torres’ goal in Europa League quarter-final draws Barca

Barcelona extended their unbeaten streak to 14 games in a 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday. Xavi’s team went out in the first half and luckily went down only 1-0 in the second when Ferran Torres found the back of the net to equalize in the 66th minute. Barca played the final 12 minutes of the game over a man, but they could not get a clear look at the goal to win, settling for a draw that was an acceptable result in the end and still giving them the go-ahead. Keeps it in the driver’s seat.

The draw means Barca will have to win the second leg at Camp Nou a week from Thursday, while a draw will force extra time and a loss will force them out of the competition.

Here are three takeaways from…