Eisha Singh on being offered ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and reason for not doing the stunt based reality show

From Bigg Boss 14 contestants to the actors like Arjun Bijlani and Varun Sood, the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi are leaving no stone unturned to rope in the best contestants for the show. The simple formula behind the casting seems to make the followers of celebs, followers of your show.

What only a few know is that actress Eisha Singh who is known for her role in Ishq Ka Rang Safed and Ishq Subhan Allah among others was approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi for one of the previous seasons. But she couldn’t do it. In a recent interview with Tellychakkar, Eisha opened up on refusing the show and said, ”I would love to be a part of the show. I am scared of heights so I would love to overcome that fear.”

She further adds, ”I was offered the previous season of Khatron Ke Khiladi but I couldn’t do it as things didn’t work out for a few reasons.”

While for now Eisha won’t be seen in the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, we are sure that her fans would love to see her in in action.

