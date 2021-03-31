ENTERTAINMENT

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2: This is how the makers will end the and justify it well? – Tellyexpress

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Tellyexpress.com

Currently, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 is showing the cute and romantic moments and not only between Suman and Shravan but also Kanchan and Bunty. In addition to Suman and Shravan another couple has also been seen romancing and spending qualitative time. Viewers are liking the cute chemistry between Kanchan and Bunty and the way their love story is being framed. The new love story has also started in between Avni and Ayaan. Though they are work partners too. They share lot of cute moments, the main question will still remain if the family and especially Shravan will accept Ayaan.

In the current track, Bunty and Kanchan discuss how Bunty got a promotion and now he has applied for house loan too. They become happy thinking their marriage will happen soon. Suman and Shravan will get lots of flashbacks from their pre wedding days. Suman will get a love letter of Shravan. Here, Shravan will call Suman for some work. They will run emotionally towards each other. They realize each others importance.

In the upcoming episodes, Suman will help Bunty get a home loan from her banker friend. This will make Bunty and Kanchan happy. Both Suman and Shravan will narrate their love story and everyone will be happy. The show is ending due to lack of viewers and the show being telecasted only on the app. With the change in leads, the channel decided to take the show off air. It will be interesting to watch how the justice is done to the show on it’s last day.

Keep following this space for more interesting twists and turns of your favourite show.

