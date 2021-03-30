Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 30th March 2021 Written Update: Suman to forgive Shravan? – Tellyexpress

ENTERTAINMENT

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 30th March 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com

The Episode starts with everyone talking of Avni’s marriage functions. Devraj says give your ideas, but we will go with bride’s choice. They ask Shravan to call Suman and get decorator’s number, they can make a booking. Shravan asks shall I call now. Avni says yes, make a call now. He calls Suman. He says maybe there is network problem. Rajender says go out and call. Shravan goes out and calls her. She cares for him and asks did you take medicines. He thinks she cares for me. She says take medicines right away. She thinks I told a lot, maybe. Shravan asks did you have dinner. She says yes. Kanchan asks Suman not to talk formal. Shravan asks for decorator’s number. Suman says okay, I will give it to you. She ends the call.

Its morning, Kanchan gets sad. Suman asks why do you look worried. Kanchan says Bunty’s home loan application got rejected, he is working hard, mummy doesn’t care. Suman consoles her. She asks her to call Bunty. Shravan waits for Bunty. He says he isn’t even answering, its a last try now. Bunty comes. He says Suman’s friend’s husband is a bank manager, Suman spoke to him, he passed my home loan. Shravan says I m very happy for you. Bunty says you are very lucky to get a good wife, I m lucky to get such Bhabhi. Shravan says yes, we are lucky. Bunty says I got mad happily, we shall have tea, I don’t know what to say and do. He goes to get tea. Shravan says I know what to say and do.

Kanchan thanks Suman. Suman says its my family also. Kanchan says everything looks easy when you are along. She says no one can take anyone’s place, we can’t fill someone’s place. She goes. She gets Shravan’s message. He asks her to meet him. She goes to meet Shravan. She says he got late. She gets a note and flowers.

She reads his letter. He apologizes to her. He asks her to forgive him and come back, he wants to see the same trust in her eyes. She cries reading his emotional letter. He writes… I was jealous that you became a ADC, I was wrong, when you weren’t here, I missed you, I realized your worth, I love you. She says I also have to say one thing, I love you. Shravan comes and says I love you too Suman.

They run and hug. She says so much was going on in your heart, you didn’t let me know, I should be sorry, I didn’t even try to understand you. He says I just want you back, nothing else. She says I realized that I can’t live without you. They hug.

Precap:
Shravan and Suman recall their journey. Everyone praises their love story. They are seen celebrating for the final time.

