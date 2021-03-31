ENTERTAINMENT

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 31st March 2021 Written Update: Shravan and Suman go to their college reunion. – Tellyexpress

Avatar
By
Posted on

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 31st March 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com

The Episode starts with Shravan and Suman having a romantic moment in the morning. They laugh. She says you say cheesy lines some times, you do a drama. Shravan catches her. Ek duje….plays… They get ready for work. He gets a call. He says our school friends have a reunion party. She asks who all, it means they had a plan and told us now. He says we made distance by our personal reasons. She says yes, they still missed us. He says I said we will come. She says I told Kanchan that I m coming, what will I tell them when did I come, everyone will think something.

Shravan says nothing will happen. Avni comes and asks when did you come. He says she will get award for coming at a wrong time. Avni asks is there any secret. Suman says no, I came in the morning. Avni asks them to come for breakfast. Suman meets everyone. Avni asks her to come for shopping. Suman nods. Devraj says take experts along, take Kavita for shopping. Shravan says I can also help. Avni jokes. Kavita says we used to talk of children’s school and now marriage. Suman says some children never grow up. Shravan steps on her foot. Suman says nothing, maybe it was a mosquito.

Bunty meets Ramesh and Beena. He gets tensed. Beena says sit well. Bunty says thanks. Ramesh asks drinks? What will you have? Bunty says I left drinking. Ramesh says we were asking about tea. Bunty says I will have it. They laugh. Ramesh says sorry, we thought to play a prank. Bunty says its good. Ramesh says you are going to become a part of this family. Bunty says fine, tell me. They laugh.

Beena says pandit gave a mahurat for marriage after one month, we want to keep it simple. Bunty says I also want it. Beena hugs Kanchan. Ramesh says they will understand our concern when they become parents. Bunty says I know your concern and love for Kanchan, I will also love and care for her. Beena goes to get sweets. Kanchan asks can I go out with Bunty. Ramesh and Beena permit them to go. They have sweets.

Shravan says forgive me now, we didn’t know it, you are my friend. He ends call and goes to Suman. He says I m so excited to meet the friends. Suman says everyone is excited to meet childhood friends. They talk of the school. She gets sad talking of her mum and dad. Shravan holds her hands.

Suman says we are getting late. She sees her parents’ pic on the wall. Shravan comes and hugs her. He says I can’t believe that we came back to the same phase, we are life partners. She says we are different, but we united. He says it proves that we are made for each other. They hug.

Shravan asks Bunty where is he going. Bunty says it wasn’t my school, but I have memories. Kanchan says he is my plus one now. Bunty says don’t be late today. They leave. Suman asks is my saree looking good. Shravan says everything suits you, how do I look. Suman says handsome and perfect. They also leave. He asks are you ready to go there, where our story’s first chapter was written. They recall their school journey. He says we will go to revive our old memories. She says yes, to make new memories with you. Ek duje….plays….

No Precap.

Also Read:

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
405
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
370
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
362
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
360
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
357
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
323
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
315
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
313
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
299
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
270
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top