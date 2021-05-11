Ek Mahanayak Dr. BR Ambedkar 12th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Gopal tries to mentally torture Bhim Rao.

Ek Mahanayak Dr. BR Ambedkar 12th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Bala brings tea for Gopal, Gopal questions the necessity. Ananda was sure about Bhim Rao prediction. Gopal asked Bala to put it aside, he will drink it in a while. Bala brought the tea as an apology for his misbehavior the other day, he recalls that Anand asked him to serve Gopal this tea and to make sure that he drinks it considering Bala as an elder brother. Gopal felt disgusted to drink tea from a lower cast, he would bare to stand next to him. Bala insisted Gopal to drink, Gopal was trapped. Gopal took the glass and went inside. Bala went to peak from the behind.

The Guardian asked Gopal about the incident, he asked Gopal to throw the tea and put the cup aside. Gopal said to himself that he is not an idiot to drink something given by a lower cast. The Guardian said that Bala is the biggest fool in their family. He was stupid enough to consider Gopal his brother when he couldn’t be a brother to his own blood. Bala infuriated, rushed to barge in from the front door but Anand and Bhim Rao took him aside. Bala was disappointed on how he was treated, rejecting his tea and kheer. He wanted to question Gopal for his behavior. Bhim Rao stopped him, he was still not sure who Gopal actually was and till then he wanted to be patient. Bala sat on the rock and cried, he was ashamed of his attitude towards his family. He sobbed while remembering the hurdles he caused. He asked for forgiveness. Bhim Rao asked him to make wise decision in the future, he wiped Bale’s tears. Bala hugged Bhim Rao.

Maharaj’s Murti was ready, pandit declared a holy date of Purnama for inauguration. Maharaj wanted the message to be conveyed all over the village, he wanted them to participate in the celebration. He waited for the big day when he will sovereign over this village. His Murti will stay in Satara forever, even after Bhim Rao’ death. He will become inevitable. This Murti was his way out of this village since defeating Bhim Rao is not an easy task. Maharaj tuned around to the sound of clapping to see Bhim Rao and Anand standing behind him. Bhim Rao told him that he just heard that Maharaj is afraid of him. Maharaj awaits the Purnama but Bhim Rao assures him that he will not let it happen. Bhim Rao left.

Annand was curious to know how they will stop the Murti from being inaugurated. Bhim Rao asked him to get Bala’s opinion on the matter since he was with Gopal for a few days he might have a solution. Bhim Rao says that he will go to Guru ji, Anand and Bhim Rao separate their ways.

Bhim Rao heard someone calling him for help, he chased the voice to see a man beating another person with a stick. He hovered him over and questioned him for his brutality. The man denied beating while the other person stands up refusing to be beaten up. Bhim Rao questioned than why he was being called for help. The men refused as they were playing and then continued. Bhim Rao left. Gopal and the Guardian came and praised those men. Gopal handed him a cup; the men knew what he was supposed to do.

Bhim Rao was on his way when he heard another voice referring to him that Bhima Rao didn’t save him and that the man killed him. Bhim Rao thought this was an illusion, the men must be saying something else. The voice repeated, Bhim was confused. Bhim Rao turned to see a man drenched in blood, he fell on the floor. A man came from behind, he accepts to murder him. Bhim questioned, the man replied that he asked for Bhim Ro’s help but Bhim didn’t help him. the man dragged the dead body away.

Both men went to Gopal, he asked the man covered in blood to clean himself.

Bhim Rao screamed for help as he has witnessed a murder. Few villagers came and questioned Bhima. The same man was died a few second before was dressed in clean clothes, he showed up to Bhim and questioned him about the murder. Bhim Rao was astonished, he ran to his father.

Anand told Ramji that Murti has been completed and its inauguration been set. Bala asked them to let it be inaugurated, they will destroy it. Ramji refused, as destroying something was wrong but they can stop it from being inaugurated. Meera questioned why the inaugurated was a concern, let it be like the other Murtis. Anand told Meera that she was afraid. Ramji agreed with Meera. Maharaj wanted to be a god, he seeks worship and to be praised by the people. Bhim Rao came running in, he tightly hugged Ramji. He was crying badly, Meera fed him water. Bhim Rao fainted. Gopal and the Guardian were happy.

