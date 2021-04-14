Ek Mahanayak Dr. BR Ambedkar 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Jijabai leaves! – TMT Updates

Ek Mahanayak Dr. BR Ambedkar fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

On this episode everybody fed Bhima his favourite dessert (kheer).

Balak offered Maharaj with items, he was greeted by Mangesh and Seth Ji. Balak likes non – veg, everybody was astonished at his response when Maharaj requested him. Balak advised that he likes non – veg however has by no means consumed abiding the ideas of his faith. Everybody was amazed about Balak’s response differentiation within the decrease and higher solid. Maharaj was astonished on how Balak claimed to kill a decrease solid on trespassing his boundaries. Maharaj praised him for his intelligence. he took Balak and his elder as Guardian with him to his village.

Everybody was singing and dancing, celebrating Bhima’s birthday. Ramji seen Jijabai sitting in a nook, Bhima seen as nicely.

The celebration was a headache for Pandit to bear, he condemned their happiness, cursing them for celebrating Bhima’s birthday. Guru ji got here, he advised Pandit that this celebration is a candy deal with for him, these days will not be far when everybody will hail Bhima. Bhima will all the time have Guru j’s blessing and perception. Guruji left. Pandit awaited Maharaj’s return with an answer.

Ramji sat in his room eager about Jijabai, Meera inquired. Ramji was frightened about Jijabai and her conduct as we speak. He wished Jijabai to alter her persona contemplating herself aside of this household, she should regulate herself. Ramji wished her to not act as stepmother to his kids. He was vehemently remembering Bhima bai, particularly the night time Bhima was born. He recollected how she screamed struggling in ache. Meera and Ramji remembered how hat troublesome night time ended with Bhima’s arrival. Bhima got here in asking Jijabai’s presence. He wished to inquire why she was upset on his birthday; he referred to as her Mom. Bhima wished to take her blessing as she is the one one left. Ramji questioned Jijabai fixed complain after all of the love and respect this household has for her. He wished to query Jijabai? Tulsa got here in saying that Jijabai has left the home. Anand and Bala have been knowledgeable that somebody has seen her going to a prepare station with a bag. Bala wished to carry her again however Ramji stopped that if she needs to return, she is going to herself, there is no such thing as a must run after somebody who’s leaving. Bhima was frightened. Ramji stated that she should have went to Bombay to her father, her solely member of the family. Bhima wished to carry her again, she should have been upset with Bhima for that he’ll apologies. Ramji requested everybody to relaxation because it was very late.

A villager got here to Seth ji saying that Ramji is promoting lentils and rice on a stroller. He was frightened that Ramji’s crafty thoughts could make him an proprietor of Seth ji’s store. Seth j wished to seek out somebody as crafty as Ramji to work for him. The person advised him about Ramji’s son, Bhima. Seth ji wished to fulfill Bhima.

Bhima and Anand have been discovering work, so long as Bhima Bai was alive Ramji used to earn. After her dying Bala can also be working. Anand advised Bhima that he’ll discover some work as nicely, he requested Bhima to deal with his examine. Bhima replied that after Bhima Bai’s demise every little thing has modified, they should change with it additionally. Seth ji got here providing Bhima and Anand a job of strolling rice and lentils on a cart and promote it within the village, Seth ji will promote whereas Bhima and Anand will solely stroll the cart. They agreed. Seth ji wished a assure to their employment as his former employee ran away. Bhima took an oath that he is not going to depart. Seth ji was pleased to have Bhima as his Father’s opponent.

Pandit excused each villager who came visiting Maharaj. He advised everybody that he’s in deep prayer for and may’t meet anybody. One other villager got here giving him donation for the temple. He assured them of Maharaj’s blessing asking them to depart for as we speak. He seen Ramji and Bhima strolling carts to promoting meals gadgets as one another’s opponents.

Ramji and Bhima got here head to head. They have been astounded to see one another.

