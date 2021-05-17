Ek Mahanayak Dr. BR Ambedkar 17th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Bala kidnapped Gopal!

Ek Mahanayak Dr. BR Ambedkar 17th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The man scared Bhim Rao, he tells him that his father is being beaten up. He rushed Bhim Rao to save his father before he dies. Bhim Rao ran. The man was determined that Bhim Rao’s enemy will turn him mad.

Bhim Rao asks Maharaj about his father. Mangesh and Sethji replied that if they knew where Ramji was, they would have killed him. Bhim Rao panicked as plans to kill his father were already contemplated, he shouted his name. Maharaj asked him to close his eyes and find him in his inner self. Bhim Rao frequently asked them about Ramji. Everyone called him crazy while he begged to know where his father was.

Bala asked Gopal about the men troubling Bhim Rao. Gopal refused to tell, he said that he doesn’t know. Bala grabbed a stick and started hitting him with it.

Bhim Rao pleaded to know his father’s whereabout, Ramji came from behind. Bhim Rao hugged him. Mangesh asked Ramji to consider his son mental, they left. Ramji questioned Bhim Rao? He told Ramji that the same man informed him that you were being beaten up by Maharaj and his followers. Ramji was curious to know about that man.

Bala tied up Gopal, Goal was in shock. Bala told Gopal that he is aware of his realty, Gopal belonged to a different cast and he had come here to trouble Bhim Rao. Bala took Gopal with him.

Ramji urged to find that man, he would sketch out his look. Ramji comforted Bhim Rao, he was lied about Puranjan’s house fire and everything else. They took Bhim Rao home.

Ramji upon asking Bhim Rao of the different features of that man sketched a picture. Bala asked Ramji to sketch another drawing, he will find the man as well.

The Guardian was worried about Gopal, Bala came and inquired about Gopal as well. The Guardian questioned Bala as he went with him the last time, he saw Gopal. Bala refused to know, Gopal excused him to leave for a cup of tea. Bala said that Ramji might have kidnapped Gopal. The Guardian wanted to go the police. Bala asked him not to as Ramji being an army man would easy manipulate the police constable not to file a case. He said that Ramji is of the view that someone is troubling Bhim Rao, he even sketched a picture of that man. Bala handed him the sketch and informed him that Ramji would release Gopal as soon as that man is caught. Bala left.

The Guardian urged to ask that man to leave Satara as soon as possible because if Ramji proved that Gopal is linked to that man he would be in great trouble. The guardian rushed to lent him money and leave this village.

Everyone questioned Bala’ absence. Bala rushed in asking Ramji to come with him, he has located the man. Ramji questioned, Bala said to explain him on their way.

The Guardian knocked the man’s door vehemently, he handed him money and pleading to leave the village as soon as possible. The man questioned, Bala came in telling him to answer all his questions. The ma tried to run; Ramji grabbed him. Bhim Rao questioned his intentions. The man answered that Gopal and the Guardian offered him money to prove Bhim Rao mentally sick. Ramji slapped the man wiling to take him to the police. Bhim Rao asked Ramji to call a panchayat. The Guardian pleaded for forgiveness, Maharaj would kill him otherwise, the man followed. Bhim Rao refused to forgive, he said that the ones supporting crimes are also criminals who deserve severe punishments and by letting them go he does not want to support them.

Update Credit to: Sona