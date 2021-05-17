Ek Mahanayak Dr. BR Ambedkar 18th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Gopal becomes mentally unstable!

Ek Mahanayak Dr. BR Ambedkar 18th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Bhim Rao asked them to be prepared for panchayat, they will be served with justice for disturbing the peace of this society. Mangesh saw all that from the window, he went to inform Maharaj.

Mangesh came and worried Maharaj as his dreams to make him a god have gone to waste. Mangesh told him everything. Maharaj asked for a solution from. Maharaj panicked, roamed in utmost nervousness. He asked for Gopal’s presence. Maharaj agreed to tell hi a solution. He went inside and brought a mug, he said that by drinking it anyone can go mad. Maharaj asked Mangesh to find Gopal and make him drink it. He asked Pundit to collect few of his men. Everyone left. Maharaj worried if they didn’t succeed in their plan.

Bhim Rao offered the man and the Guardian food. Bala praised Bhim Rao for his mercifulness. The Guardian refused to eat as he was not of their cast. Ramji was astounded. Bhim Rao knew of their reality. Bala asked them to speak the truth in panchayat as well. The Guardian asked for Gopal, Bala told him that he kidnapped Gopal to know the truth and will be released tomorrow. Bhim Rao said that according to their cast they are taught to serve their guest well. Listening to his Bala asked to leave, he has to serve Gopal as well.

Bala brought him fruits, he told Gopal that in tomorrow’s Panchayat they will come clean. They have become aware of his reality and his doings in this village. Gopal claimed not to worry about his reality since he was always aware of it. He threw the fruits away. Bala remained calm since he fulfilled his duty. Gopal shouted for help. Bala told him that he is too far away form the village, his shouting will not help him.

Mangesh was searching Gopal. He saw Bala in the forest, he went looking for Gopal. He untied Gopal. Mangesh offered him the water Maharaj gave him, he said that it was herbal tea. Gopal drank it and fainted immediately.

Next morning, Puranjan made announcements for the panchayat.

Bhim Rao asked to leave for Panchayat. Anand and Bala took the men. A man with a knife in his hand was waiting for them outside. He stabbed the Guardian in the stomach and ran away. Everyone chased him. Sethji came from behind, he asked the other men to keep silent or else he will be killed as well.

Mangesh sat beside Gopal, Gopal woke up. He had not idea of himself, he acted mental and asking different questions.

Everyone was running after the murderer. Bala asked Anand to go back to the Guardian.

On coming back, Anand discovered that the Guardian has died. He told Ramji, Bala and Bhim Rao.

