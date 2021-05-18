Ek Mahanayak Dr. BR Ambedkar 19th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Gopal performs the rituals!

Ek Mahanayak Dr. BR Ambedkar 19th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Bhim Rao said that the Guardian has died, Bala thought about Gopal and went to see him. Gopal appeared behind asking questions about himself. Bala was confused to Gopal asking absurd questions? Gopal asked him about this world and himself. Everyone was in shock to see him. Puranjan came asking for Panchayat. Maharaj questioned the panchayat since one witness died while the other lost his senses. Bhim Rao asked if the Guardian was murdered, or Maharaj did it purposely. Maharaj rejected the claim. Bhim Rao restrained from cancelling the Panchayat as the other witness will testify. The man remembering Sethji’ extortion to death claimed to have been kidnapped by Bhim Rao and the family. He kneeled in front of Maharaj saying to be forced to testify against them. Bala was furious. Everyone appeared, they were determined to punish Bhim Rao for forcing someone. Bhim Rao did not fear the Panchayat. Ramji was determined to take this matter to police. Ramji wanted to know who conspired to have Gopal and his father live with us as their cast member. Gopal started crying, Bhim Rao consoled him. Gopal refused to know himself or anyone named Gopal, he as sad for the man who died. Maharaj wanted to punish Gopal by stoning him to death for lying to his cast members, hiding their reality. Everyone picked stones to kill Gopal. Bhim Rao questioned their humanity, he asserted not to let anyone hurt Bhim Rao in his presence. Maharaj asked Bhim Rao not to meddle in their work, his punishment is absolute. Bhima promised to treat Gopal. Sethji reused to listen to Bhim Rao. Bala came forward with stone in his hand, he urged to fight back. Bhim Rao took Gopal with him.

Gopal asked Bhim Rao who Gopal was? Bhim Rao showed him his house, he told him about Gopal’s’ house and his elder brother and the Guardian. Bhim Rao brought him home. Ramji and Bala followed.

Meera inquired. Ramji ought to explain everything in a while. Meera was confused to see Gopal in this condition.

Sethji and the companions were ashamed to have one for their cast members living in the house of the lower cast. They worried if Bhim Rao cured Gopal. Maharaj refuted as no one can challenge his drugs. Pandit informed him about Bhim Rao stubbornness, his success would be problem or them. Gopal couldn’t compete Bhim Rao. Pandit was afraid of Bhim Rao, Gopal’s life is a threat to them. Maharaj ordered to kill Gopal, no one needs to know who Gopal was and where he came for.

Gopal mourned his mother, Bhim Rao comforted him. Puranjan informed that The Guardian’s death body is till there. Ramji knew that despite not being his cast member they will have to perform the final rites. Ramji asked him to prepare for the fire, Gopal will perform the rituals.

At the ceremonial rites, Bhim Rao asked Gopal to fire his father. Gopal questioned the necessity? Ramji obliged him to do so since Gopal is indebted to him being, his blood. Gopal performed the ritual and then lighted the body on fire. Maharaj stood in the corner and watched. Bhim Rao thought to himself that the Gopal’s father lost his life due to Maharaj, but he would not let any such thing happen to Gopal.

