Ek Mahanayak Dr. BR Ambedkar 1st April 2021 Written Episode Update: Bhima makes a wise decision. – Telly Updates

Ek Mahanayak Dr. BR Ambedkar 1st April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The episode starts with Anand convincing Bhima to give the medicine, a little milk will not harm anyone. The villager outside shouts to inform that the Cow Baala touched is no longer holy. Angrily, Baala went outside, everyone stopped Baala. Seth ji told him that he has committed a crime, even after coming out of jail. Baala pleads to let their sister take milk and get healthy, he will accept all their punishments. Tulsa came out and sat on the floor in agony. Manjula requests Bhima to hand over the medicines and let Tulsa heal even if he considered it a theft, they would suffer the consequences together. Seth ji wanted Bhima to give the medicine. Meera requests Seth ji to let Tulsa have the milk. Seth ji wanted to see Bhima to let Tulsa have the milk, he will punish Baala for the crime. Guru ji was witnessing them. Bhima asked Guru ji’s help. Gurur ji refused to help telling Bhima that its his decision to make. Bhima told everyone that he will not use the stolen milk because he does not want such treatment for his sister. Baala asks him to let it go of his stubbornness. Bhima refused askingfor Tulsa’s forgiveness. Baala snatches the medicine from Bhima’s hands with Anand’s help. Meanwhile, Tulsa tied a cloth around her stomach, she went inside and brought a pot of water and threw it. Everyone stood in shock. Tulsa told everyone that she stands with Bhima, she informs everyone she agrees to die rather than having stolen milk. She fells on the floor. Guru ji asked the villager to show some sympathy where these children are setting examples to everyone. Villagers refused saying that these children are being dramatic, they know that they committed and crime and will be punished for it. They left.
Puranjan came in, he said that they will have a punchayet anyways, but Bhima’s stubbornness will take his sister’s life. Guru ji said that nothing can be more humiliating for a Guru than seeing someone suffer in his presence. He took a pot out of his bag; he had brought milk for Tulsa. Guru ji asked him to take it for now, knowing the fact that Bhima does not accept anything for free, but it is necessary for Tulsa and as a Guru he must let him help her. Guru ji informed that even though he brought the milk he did not tell them, he wanted to assess Bhima’s commitment to his belief in such anemic situation. He praised his decision and gave him the milk. Bhima took it and asked Manjula to give Tulsa the medicine. Guru ji instructed Baala and Anand that they were not wrong, but Bhima was more right in his place. Life gives us some curvy paths, but one must understand the difference of right and wrong. Baala wanted to save his sister’s life, laws were not important for him in front of Tulsa’s health. Guru ji said that Bhima has a quality to maintain the rules and laws in all situations, under all conditions. Bhima told Baala that he stole the milk, for that there will be a punchayet (rural court). Baala has given them an opportunity to punish them.
The villager came to take Baala on Punchayet’s order. He agrees to go but only after he feed his sister the medicines. Baala leaves with them. The villager hit Baala with a stick from behind upon which he fell on the floor. The locals stopped Bhima from coming forward, they tied Baala’s hands. Guru ji questioned to which Seth ji replied in a nuisance that it must be done to teach lower cast of the crimes they commit. Bhima questioned Seth ji that theft has nothing to do with the lower cast as many of his fellows also committed the crime and he helped in capturing them. Bhima wanted to stop them but was pushed behind. Guru ji did not want them to be treated like animals. The locals took Anand and Bhima to the Punchayet as well.
Baala was dragged and beaten. He fell on the ground with his head bleeding. Bhima and Anand struggled to fight the villager, but they were outnumbered and overpowered. A woman threw mud water on Baala. Punranjan wanted no one to hurt Rami’s family in his presence, he tried to stop the lady, but someone hit him in the head.
The were taken Infront of the elders, Mahraj ordered to tie Baala with a tree. Seth ji wanted the Punchayet to begin. Bhima questioned their humanity. mahraj answered that Baala’s condition is what the society wanted. He is lucky to be alive after what he did. Purnajan was against Mahraj. Guru ji asked Mahraj not to blame the society for Baala’s condition because his fellows are the ones behind it. Villagers asked Mahraj to let them deal with Baala upon which Mahraj asked Bhima whether wanted the punchayet to start its process or let the villager deal with Baala themselves. Guru ji asked Mahraj to start the process. Mharaj asked Bhima if he considered it a theft or not? And that whtether every robber must be punished? Bhimas agreed but wanted to ask. Seth ji interrupted, willing to have Baala punished asking Mahraj to tell his decision. Mahraj was about to make a decision that none of Bhima’s family and cast members will ever forget.
Update Credit to: Sona