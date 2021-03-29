ENTERTAINMENT

Ek Mahanayak Dr. BR Ambedkar 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update: Anand agrees on being an animal. – Telly Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

Ek Mahanayak Dr. BR Ambedkar 30th March 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The episode starts with Meera offering sugar- water to Seth ji and fellow villagers as token for Bhima’s excellent reply. Villagers leave in a fury, calling Bhima a sinner for saying no to food. As everyone left, Bhima and his family return back to drinking the sugar- water in order to ease their hunger and spend the night.

Rami ji sleeping besides Jijabai wakes up from his sleep, with his body drenched in sweats. Jijabai wakes and asks him if he is alright? Ramji leaves. Jijabai runs after him, asking him to stop. She says that he cannot leave his home every time. He opposes the idea of calling a place home without any children. Jijabai tells him about the orphanage he brought to cover Bhima’s place, he is his responsibility. He asks her to be polite, he must let the boy sleep in peace. She asks Rami ji if she is the troublemaker. Ram ji expresses his guilt of being a runaway father. For him, life cannot get worse. He leaves telling Jiabai that he will come in the morning. Jijabai thinks of Bhima being able to handle his father well, as he is not able to do the same. She who came here to get away from all the trouble is in a problem due to the orphanage. She angrily swears not to let Ram ji live in peace, if she is not dealt correctly. The boy watching this from the corner wipes his tears.

Tulsa was vomiting when Meera decides to go and ask for food. Tulsa tells her that it is only a stomach-ache and will get better in a while. Tulsa, Manjula, Bhima and Anand try to stop Meera saying that it will hurt their respect. She was determined in bringing some food back. Meera says that she has stood by them for their respect and honour for long, but she cannot see their hunger anymore. Bhima decides to go with her.

Ram ji sitting on a rock was thinking of his children when Jijabai came to inform him of the letter the boy left before leaving. In the letter he writes to Ram ji that he will not beg anymore, he will try and find work to live just like Bhima. He does not want to disturb their life. He puts a complain forward that Ram ji should not have left his son. it evoked Bhima’s thought in his mind. Further reading the letter, the boy advised him to go back to his son before the right time passes by.

Meera was able to being some food that calmed Tulsa’s pain a little. Bhima concluded that he will not to be able to handle this situation without his father’s help. Anand considering himself the elder brother in Baala’s absence holds himself responsible. He leaves to arrange food for his family even if it requires selling himself. Anand takes few steps back. Bhima wanting to bring medicine for Tulsa was asked not to, because medicine demands money which they are short of. Meera continues to feed her, her stomach continues to ache.

Seth ji came taunting them for their foolish decisions, which can result in Tulsa’s death. Bhima tells him not to say so, nothing will happen to his sister. Seth ji tells him to bring his bag and in return he will arrange food and medicine for them. Manjula tells Bhima not to argue with Seth ji. Meera, Tulsa and Manjula went inside. Bhima notice Anand absences and worries for him.
Anand went to the Cow man pleading for work. He asks him to forget what his brother said last night. He will not say so anymore; he needs money! Everyone in his family is starving. Anand was ready to be his animal. The man asked him to not to shed tears, it will not melt his heart. The man agrees to give Anand over his plea.

Seth ji opposed to leave saying that he will stay around until Bhima and his family leave. Manjula informs Bhima about Tulsa’s growing pain. Bhima says that he will bring medicine. Seth ji inquires if he has money for it? Bhima responds that a chemist is a chemist, it has nothing to do with cast.

Ram ji was inquiring people if they have seen a small boy, who begs to fulfill his needs.

The Cow man askes Anand to plough the flied using the cart, just like the animals do. He asked him to plough the entire barren land, which was too much. Anand thinks of Tulsa and carries the cart around his neck. The man used a stick to Straighten Anand whenever he missed a step.

Upon seeing a few villagers standing together Ramji went to inquire; he was astounded to see Manjesh distributing Bhaboot he brought from Mahraj. He was leaving when Manjesh asked him to take some as well. Manjesh got furious, seeing Ramji. The Villager informed Manjesh that he is a manager of a tube well here. Manjesh told the villagers that he belongs to the lower cast, informing them about his background and past, he swears upon the Bhaboot. One of the villagers was about to hit Ramji for lying and touching him, being a lower cast. Ramji stops him. He asks Manjesh to tell them about the past and the troubles they have made for him and his family. He wanted not to lie but had to do so because of his wife. Villagers asked him to leave. Manjesh asked them not to let him go that easily. The people grabbed Ramji and covered him in mud.

Anand was pulling the cart barefoot in scorching heat.

Bhima went to the chemist to ask for medicine. The chemist inquired the patient’s last meal to which Bhima replied saying nothing! The chemist gave him a medicine saying that it must be given with milk, water will not work. Bhima tells her that he has no money for it.

Update Credit to: Sona

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
293
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
279
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
261
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
255
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x