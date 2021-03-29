Ek Mahanayak Dr. BR Ambedkar 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update • Tele Serial Update

Ek Mahanayak Dr. BR Ambedkar 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on teleserialupdates.com
Ek Mahanayak Dr. BR Ambedkar 30th March 2021 episode starts with Meera offering sugar- water to Seth ji and fellow villagers as token for Bhima’s excellent reply. Villagers leave in a fury, calling Bhima a sinner for saying no to food. As everyone left, Bhima and his family return back to drinking the sugar- water in order to ease their hunger and spend the night.
Rami ji sleeping besides Jijabai wakes up from his sleep, with his body drenched in sweats. Jijabai wakes and asks him if he is alright? Ramji leaves. Jijabai runs after him, asking him to stop. She says that he cannot leave his home every time. He opposes the idea of calling a place home without any children. Jijabai tells him about the orphanage he brought to cover Bhima’s place, he is his responsibility. He asks her to be polite, he must let the boy sleep in peace. She asks Rami ji if she is the troublemaker. Ram ji expresses his guilt of being a runaway father. For him, life cannot get worse. He leaves telling Jiabai that he will come in the morning. Jijabai thinks of Bhima being able to handle his father well, as he is not able to do the same. She who came here to get away from all the trouble is in a problem due to the orphanage. She angrily swears not to let Ram ji live in peace, if she is not dealt correctly. The boy watching this from the corner wipes his tears.
Tulsa was vomiting when Meera decides to go and ask for food. Tulsa tells her that it is only a stomach-ache and will get better in a while. Tulsa, Manjula, Bhima and Anand try to stop Meera saying that it will hurt their respect. She was determined in bringing some food back. Meera says that she has stood by them for their respect and honour for long, but she cannot see their hunger anymore. Bhima decides to go with her.
Ram ji sitting on a rock was thinking of his children when Jijabai came to inform him of the letter the boy left before leaving. In the letter he writes to Ram ji that he will not beg anymore, he will try and find work to live just like Bhima. He does not want to disturb their life. He puts a complain forward that Ram ji should not have left his son. it evoked Bhima’s thought in his mind. Further reading the letter, the boy advised him to go back to his son before the right time passes by.
Meera was able to being some food that calmed Tulsa’s pain a little. Bhima concluded that he will not to be able to handle this situation without his father’s help. Anand considering himself the elder brother in Baala’s absence holds himself responsible. He leaves to arrange food for his family even if it requires selling himself. Anand takes few steps back. Bhima wanting to bring medicine for Tulsa was asked not to, because medicine demands money which they are short of. Meera continues to feed her, her stomach continues to ache.
Seth ji came taunting them for their foolish decisions, which can result in Tulsa’s death. Bhima tells him not to say so, nothing will happen to his sister. Seth ji tells him to bring his bag and in return he will arrange food and medicine for them. Manjula tells Bhima not to argue with Seth ji. Meera, Tulsa and Manjula went inside. Bhima notice Anand absences and worries for him.
Anand went to the Cow man pleading for work. He asks him to forget what his brother said last night. He will not say so anymore; he needs money! Everyone in his family is starving. Anand was ready to be his animal. The man asked him to not to shed tears, it will not melt his heart. The man agrees to give Anand over his plea.
Seth ji opposed to leave saying that he will stay around until Bhima and his family leave. Manjula informs Bhima about Tulsa’s growing pain. Bhima says that he will bring medicine. Seth ji inquires if he has money for it? Bhima responds that a chemist is a chemist, it has nothing to do with cast.
Ram ji was inquiring people if they have seen a small boy, who begs to fulfill his needs.
The Cow man askes Anand to plough the flied using the cart, just like the animals do. He asked him to plough the entire barren land, which was too much. Anand thinks of Tulsa and carries the cart around his neck. The man used a stick to Straighten Anand whenever he missed a step.
Upon seeing a few villagers standing together Ramji went to inquire; he was astounded to see Manjesh distributing Bhaboot he brought from Mahraj. He was leaving when Manjesh asked him to take some as well. Manjesh got furious, seeing Ramji. The Villager informed Manjesh that he is a manager of a tube well here. Manjesh told the villagers that he belongs to the lower cast, informing them about his background and past, he swears upon the Bhaboot. One of the villagers was about to hit Ramji for lying and touching him, being a lower cast. Ramji stops him. He asks Manjesh to tell them about the past and the troubles they have made for him and his family. He wanted not to lie but had to do so because of his wife. Villagers asked him to leave. Manjesh asked them not to let him go that easily. The people grabbed Ramji and covered him in mud.
Anand was pulling the cart barefoot in scorching heat.
Bhima went to the chemist to ask for medicine. The chemist inquired the patient’s last meal to which Bhima replied saying nothing! The chemist gave him a medicine saying that it must be given with milk, water will not work. Bhima tells her that he has no money for it.
