Ek Mahanayak Dr. BR Ambedkar 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Meera wears white Saaree!

Ek Mahanayak Dr. BR Ambedkar 7th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Meera cried for her cursed life. Ramji asked her not to be upset, most of the problems his people suffer from is due to the foolishness of his cast members. from tomorrow they will start a new life in a new place.

Maharaj and the were joyous for their win, the people were grateful to Maharaj for his wining tactics. Maharaj new Gopal would be a fitting challenge to Bhim Rao, that’s why he brought him in Satara.

Bhim Rao packed his clothes in a white cloth. Tulsa cried on Meera’s shoulder that she didn’t want to leave Satara as the place hold memory of her mother. Bhim Rao turned to Tulsa that they can only stay in Satara on one condition and that is to cry over a man who was never a husband to her. He asked Meera if she wanted to perform rituals for the unjust. Bala came, he shouted at Bhim Rao to fight for the society and the community as promised. Bhim Rao refuted as Bala has weekend his position by supporting the enemy, he cannot fight against his own people. Ramji was listening.

Mangesh and Sethji celebrated Bhim Rao’s defeat with some juice. Sethji waited for Ramji to leave this place, he eagerly waits for tomorrow. Both Mangesh and Sethji praised Gopal for his capability to defeat Bhim Rao, something they couldn’t do for many years. Mangesh was worried for the rising ego of the lower cast. Sethji wanted to set their status back once Bhim Rao and Ramji leaves.

Gopal gave his water tea, his father praised him for his success. Father wanted to leave tomorrow as well since hey have completed their job. Gopal wanted something in return for his hard work, the father asked him not to worry since they will receive a fortune from Sethji.

At night, Ramji came to Puranjan’s house. Puranjan was surprised to see him, Ramji wanted to talk. He was upset of the present situation due to which he had to come privately. Ramji wanted to meet his friend for one last time, he will leave Satara tomorrow morning and because of the rivalry they won’t be able to meet in daylight. Ramji was grateful for Puranjan, he has supported and stood Ramji in the good and bad times. Puranjan asked he could stay, Ramji refused since his own son and best friend have turned against him. Puranjan denied accepting Ramji and his haplessness since he hasn’t seen him like this before. Ramji questioned Puranjan for supporting the enemy. Puranjan disavowed to answer but assured him that he always stayed beside Ramji in the dark but for some untold reason he cannot support Ramji Infront on everyone else. Ramji sensed something wrong, he accused him of a crime. Ramji advise him to stand with the right even if the situation is bad. While leaving he asked Puranjan to consider him a friend, he will help when ever needed. Ramji left, Puranjan cried.

Anand told that all the stuff has been accept except Bala’s. They knew he won’t come but he will not come. Bala answered that from now one he will consider his two brother betrayers, who ran away. Bhim Rao argued, Bala questioned them to fight for the right rather than running away from it. Ramji came interning the argument, he declared that no one is forced to come or stay with them. For now, they must go and rest.

Next morning, Ramji asked Bhim Rao to bring Tulsa and Manjula. Maharaj called for Ramji, he said that he has got habitual to Ramji and their constant fits. Maharaj wanted to gift Ramji something as a souvenir. He threw a bag which had some equipment that can be used to make shoes. Ramji refused to take it, there are more needy people in this village who would want it more than him. Ramji has served in the army, he is literate and who want interested in making shoes for a living, neither for himself nor for his family. Tulsa and Manjula called for Ramji, they couldn’t find Meera. Ramji was worried. Meera came from behind, she was wearing a white Saree.

Update Credit to: Sona