Ekta Kapoor told, why 2 gay-lesbian shows released within 2 months

Ekta Kapoor’s exhibits ‘Married Girl’ and ‘His Story’ are within the information. He has answered the questions arising on these exhibits. Two exhibits on the same-sex relationship have been launched on digital platforms inside two months. Ekta Kapoor has written on this on social media.

Ekta gave the reply to the folks

Ekta tweeted, that is for everybody who’s asking me why we’re releasing two identical gender love tales inside two months. I wish to inform them that when we have now 2 million reverse intercourse tales, nobody asks. Tales from the LGBT neighborhood are equally underestimated and consultant. Accepting all types of affection and telling totally different sorts of tales, that is what we’re.

‘Married Girl’ launched in March

Ekta additionally wrote that her present Married Girl is being appreciated and it’s anticipated that her story can even be appreciated by the folks. Clarify that ‘Married Girl’ stars Monica Dogra and Riddhi Dogra and the present was launched in March. His Story might be launched by the top of this month.

