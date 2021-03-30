Ekta Kapoor will make the sequel of The Married Woman! Know what will happen this time – entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

LATEST

Ekta Kapoor will make the sequel of The Married Woman!

Ekta Kapoor will make the sequel of The Married Woman!

Alt Balaji’s popular show ‘The Married Woman’ was released some time back. This Woman Centric Show was brought to the audience on the special occasion of International Women’s Day. Ekta Kapoor’s show is now receiving praise, love and support from all over the world. The story of the show is quite powerful, but at the same time the outstanding performance of the superb cast, powerful dialogues and heart touching music is being praised by the audience all over the world. Following this audience response, Ekta Kapoor is now considering making a sequel to the show. Let me tell you that this show is based on the best-selling novel ried a married woman ‘by the famous writer Manju Kapoor.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show stars Riddhi Dogra and Monica Dogra in the lead roles. The show weaves the story of the difficulties faced by a married woman and then the love she gets. The performance of Riddhi and Monica was well received by the audience. It has been three weeks since the show was released, but it has left such an impression on the hearts of people that it has been at number 2 in the Most View List of Oramax twice in a row. According to an IANS report, looking at the possibility of Season 2 of ‘The Married Woman’, Ekta said, “We are trending as one of the most watched shows, so that’s great.”

The kind of impressive numbers this show has received, I do not want to say anything about it at the moment, but it is unavoidable. Directed by Sahir Raza, ‘The Married Woman’ features central characters Riddhi Dogra and Monica Dogra. Apart from these, it also includes well-known artists like Imad Shah, Divya Seth Shah, Nadira Babbar and Suhas Ahuja. With audience acclaim and inspiring posters, teasers and trailers, ‘The Married Woman’ broke records, making it the ‘Most Awakened New Indian Film & Show’ on IMDB.

Due to the tremendous buzz around the show, it made the audience more curious, eagerly waiting for Aastha and Piplika to visit the show. The Married Woman is receiving worldwide reviews. Content queen Ekta Kapoor is delighted that the show managed to create a discussion in society on women’s topics and their personal choices, which were generally considered taboo. Ekta Kapoor’s OTT stage has always offered some strange content with an exciting storyline, often making the audience more curious.

