ENTERTAINMENT

Ekta Kaul, son of Sumit Vyas, started watching ‘Sholay’ – Steps to save Hema from Gabbar

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Sumit Vyas’s spouse Ekta Kaul has shared a cute video. With this, he has instructed that his son has discovered to stroll for the primary time whereas watching the film ‘Sholay’. Ekta has written a message tagging Hema Malini. He has instructed that his son took 3 steps to save lots of Hema Malini.

Notice written to Hema Malini

Ekta wrote, Hema Malini ma’am I didn’t know that Veda would take her first 3 steps to save lots of you from Gabbar. Ved shouted when he noticed you crying within the movie and I wished to file the identical however was stunned to see that he not solely screamed however began operating in the direction of the display screen to save lots of you. Ekta has written by tagging Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, Sir if you’d like another person in your staff subsequent time, it’s prepared. I’m sharing my first steps with you.

Sumit needs a great bond with the kid

Sumit and Ekta had given delivery to son Veda final June. He was named after Ved Vyas, the writer of the Mahabharata. In an interview to Hindustan Instances, Sumit Vyas had stated that he needs his relationship along with his son to be snug. I may help him every time he comes to debate one thing.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
47
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
45
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
43
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
42
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
40
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
39
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
39
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
39
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top