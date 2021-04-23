Ekta Kaul, son of Sumit Vyas, started watching ‘Sholay’ – Steps to save Hema from Gabbar

Sumit Vyas’s spouse Ekta Kaul has shared a cute video. With this, he has instructed that his son has discovered to stroll for the primary time whereas watching the film ‘Sholay’. Ekta has written a message tagging Hema Malini. He has instructed that his son took 3 steps to save lots of Hema Malini.

Notice written to Hema Malini

Ekta wrote, Hema Malini ma’am I didn’t know that Veda would take her first 3 steps to save lots of you from Gabbar. Ved shouted when he noticed you crying within the movie and I wished to file the identical however was stunned to see that he not solely screamed however began operating in the direction of the display screen to save lots of you. Ekta has written by tagging Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, Sir if you’d like another person in your staff subsequent time, it’s prepared. I’m sharing my first steps with you.

Sumit needs a great bond with the kid

Sumit and Ekta had given delivery to son Veda final June. He was named after Ved Vyas, the writer of the Mahabharata. In an interview to Hindustan Instances, Sumit Vyas had stated that he needs his relationship along with his son to be snug. I may help him every time he comes to debate one thing.